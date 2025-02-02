221 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.53.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. The trade was a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,823 shares of company stock worth $16,474,442. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $913.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

