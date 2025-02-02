3,024 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

