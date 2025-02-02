33,530 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEO opened at $6.13 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

