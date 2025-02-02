3,483 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 12,971.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,081,695.77. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,207,812 shares of company stock worth $69,509,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.43. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $71.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

