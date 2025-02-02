Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

