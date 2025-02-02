Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $151.75 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

