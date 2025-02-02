Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Albany International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Albany International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Albany International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 252,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $98.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph M. Gaug acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.24 per share, with a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $485,215.64. This represents a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,657.62. The trade was a 14.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.