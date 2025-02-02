Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

