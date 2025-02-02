Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the software’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,961 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTR opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 290.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 1,824 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $189,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at $487,188. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 22,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $2,390,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,462.51. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,947 shares of company stock worth $6,557,428 in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

