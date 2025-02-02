Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

