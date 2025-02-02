Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 317,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 29,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.