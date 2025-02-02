Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 44,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 315,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,282,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.