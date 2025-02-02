Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,657,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 239,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 94.5% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

