Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

