Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

