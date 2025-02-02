Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 186,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

