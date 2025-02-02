Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 330.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Ambarella stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $132,495.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 959,676 shares in the company, valued at $72,369,167.16. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

