American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 981,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 320,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 457,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

