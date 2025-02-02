ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

