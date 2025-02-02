Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,748,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 551,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.