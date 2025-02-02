Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 43.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

