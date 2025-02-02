Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

