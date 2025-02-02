Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 11,255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.