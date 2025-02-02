Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.32, but opened at $96.91. Autoliv shares last traded at $97.51, with a volume of 198,073 shares.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1,437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

