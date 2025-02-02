Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,963 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $174.15.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

