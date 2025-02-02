Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

