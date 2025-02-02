Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 31st

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, EnLink Midstream, Chevron, Vistra, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies in the energy sector that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil, natural gas, and other energy resources. These stocks are influenced by changes in commodity prices, global demand for energy, geopolitical events, and government policies related to the energy industry. Investors can include energy stocks in their portfolios to capitalize on opportunities for growth and income within the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.48. 44,514,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,467,922. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,420,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $6.61 on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,330,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $271.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $171.34. 6,847,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,291. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. Vistra has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,658,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,720. The stock has a market cap of $472.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

See Also