Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after acquiring an additional 656,374 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

