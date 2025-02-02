Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,286 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

