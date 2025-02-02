Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,260 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,979,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

EQT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.