Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $7,527,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $199.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average is $203.32. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $168.43 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

