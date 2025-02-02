Blue Trust Inc. Buys 130 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

