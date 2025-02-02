Blue Trust Inc. Buys 8,068 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVLV. Northland Securities lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLV stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

