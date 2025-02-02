Blue Trust Inc. Buys 961 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KOF opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.