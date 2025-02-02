Blue Trust Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,981.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $354.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.22 and a 200-day moving average of $307.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

