Blue Trust Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HMC opened at $28.29 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

