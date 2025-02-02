Blue Trust Inc. Has $344,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in MongoDB by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,491 shares of company stock worth $11,554,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $273.32 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

