Blue Trust Inc. Has $353,000 Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 81.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

BCH stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

