Blue Trust Inc. Has $358,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,762,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 283,160.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 50.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,420,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $25,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,702.22. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,622 shares of company stock worth $2,433,251 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $182.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $207.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

