Blue Trust Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of HRB opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

