Blue Trust Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $361.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

