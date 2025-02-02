Blue Trust Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,164,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,724,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

