Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price objective for the company.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

