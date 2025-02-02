Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,779,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 563,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $10,809,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $47.22 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

