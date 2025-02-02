Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,078 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,218,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 186,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,097,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,632,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

