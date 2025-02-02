Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

Baidu Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.60 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

