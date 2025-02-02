Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,534,339. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

