Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 17,291 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,665,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 868,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 470,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.94. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

