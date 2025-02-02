Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 38,417 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

