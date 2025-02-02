Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %
WCN opened at $183.86 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.