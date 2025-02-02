Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $183.86 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

